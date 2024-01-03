James City, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in James City, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warhill High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruton High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poquoson High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
