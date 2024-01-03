Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in James City, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warhill High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruton High School at Jamestown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Poquoson High School at Lafayette High School