Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hendrix Lapierre light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lapierre stats and insights
- Lapierre has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lapierre has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Lapierre recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|8:26
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|9:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
