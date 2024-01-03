The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hendrix Lapierre light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 8:26 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

