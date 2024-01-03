Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the La Salle Explorers (8-3, 0-0 A-10) meeting the George Mason Patriots (9-2, 0-0 A-10) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

La Salle Players to Watch

George Mason vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 149th 76.3 Points Scored 74.2 206th 273rd 74.6 Points Allowed 65.4 55th 227th 35.5 Rebounds 38.8 88th 295th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 213th 53rd 9.2 3pt Made 7.6 170th 96th 15.0 Assists 11.7 299th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 11.5 157th

