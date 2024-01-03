The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. La Salle matchup.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline La Salle Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-3.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-3.5) 138.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. La Salle Betting Trends

George Mason has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Patriots' 12 games have gone over the point total.

La Salle has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Explorers' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

