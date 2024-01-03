The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

This season, the Patriots have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Explorers' opponents have made.

George Mason is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers sit at 219th.

The Patriots score only 3.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Explorers allow (71.8).

George Mason is 8-0 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, George Mason scored 10.3 more points per game (74.5) than it did in road games (64.2).

In home games, the Patriots gave up 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than in road games (68.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason fared better at home last season, averaging 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule