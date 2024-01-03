Wednesday's game at Tom Gola Arena has the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) matching up with the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for George Mason, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

George Mason vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 74, La Salle 72

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-1.7)

George Mason (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

La Salle has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while George Mason's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Explorers are 6-5-0 and the Patriots are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. La Salle is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while George Mason has gone 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots put up 75.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

George Mason averages 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while conceding 32.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

George Mason makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (57th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

George Mason has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (185th in college basketball) while forcing 9.0 (358th in college basketball).

