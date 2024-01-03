Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fredericksburg, Virginia today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colgan High School at Stafford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chancellor High School at James Monroe High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3

6:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Chantilly High School