Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Looking to bet on Kuznetsov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in four of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kuznetsov has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 31 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 6 11 Points 4 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

