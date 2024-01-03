Evgeny Kuznetsov Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Looking to bet on Kuznetsov's props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
|Capitals vs Devils Prediction
|Capitals vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights
- Kuznetsov has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).
- Kuznetsov has scored a goal in four of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Kuznetsov has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In five of 31 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.
- Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|31
|Games
|6
|11
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|2
|6
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.