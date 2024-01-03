Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • In four of 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Devils this season in two games (five shots).
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 20:07 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

