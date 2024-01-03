Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Devils this season in two games (five shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 20:07 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

