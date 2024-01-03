The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:47 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Strome has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 35 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 35 Games 6 22 Points 7 13 Goals 3 9 Assists 4

