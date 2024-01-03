For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dylan Strome a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In 10 of 35 games this season, Strome has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Devils this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.