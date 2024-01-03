Corey Kispert and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kispert, in his last game, had 15 points and four assists in a 130-126 loss to the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Kispert's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 13.3 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15.3 16.1 PR -- 13.8 14.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Kispert is responsible for taking 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

The Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 112.4 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Corey Kispert vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 28 12 2 0 2 0 0 2/6/2023 26 2 1 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.