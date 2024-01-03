Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Connor McMichael going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Devils this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- McMichael has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-0
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
