Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Anne's Belfield School at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3

6:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fluvanna County High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisa County High School at Monticello High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlottesville High School at Goochland High School