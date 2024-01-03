High school basketball action in Charlotte, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Charlotte, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prince Edward County High School at Randolph-Henry High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3

5:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Charlotte Court House, VA

Charlotte Court House, VA Conference: James River

James River How to Stream: Watch Here

