Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Devils on January 3, 2024
The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jack Hughes, Dylan Strome and others in this contest.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Capitals vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Strome's 22 points are important for Washington. He has put up 13 goals and nine assists in 35 games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with eight goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
John Carlson's one goal and 18 assists add up to 19 points this season.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Hughes is New Jersey's top contributor with 44 points. He has 15 goals and 29 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Jesper Bratt has picked up 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
