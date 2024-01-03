Capitals vs. Devils January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt and the Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max,MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Alexander Ovechkin is a key offensive option for Washington, with 22 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 14 assists in 35 games.
- Strome has made a major impact for Washington this season with 22 points (13 goals and nine assists).
- This season, Tom Wilson has 11 goals and eight assists for New Jersey.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 414 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put together a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.
Devils Players to Watch
- Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors with 44 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 29 assists this season.
- Through 35 games, Bratt has scored 14 goals and picked up 29 assists.
- Tyler Toffoli's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.
- In 23 games, Vitek Vanecek's record is 13-7-1. He has conceded 71 goals (3.35 goals against average) and has racked up 534 saves.
Capitals vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|8th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.34
|31st
|29th
|3.54
|Goals Allowed
|2.8
|10th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.9
|28th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31
|20th
|1st
|30.28%
|Power Play %
|12.24%
|29th
|22nd
|77.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.65%
|12th
