The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) will visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a defeat and the Capitals off a win.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2023 Devils Capitals 4-2 WAS 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (98 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

The Capitals have 82 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a two goals-per-game average (20 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 35 13 9 22 13 18 51.7% Alexander Ovechkin 35 8 14 22 20 13 0% John Carlson 35 1 18 19 45 23 - Tom Wilson 35 11 8 19 26 25 30.8% Aliaksei Protas 34 3 15 18 15 19 34.5%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 124 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.

The Devils' 121 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Devils are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players