Capitals vs. Devils Injury Report Today - January 3
The injury report for the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) heading into their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) currently has six players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Curtis Lazar
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 98 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the league.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 26th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.5 per game).
- Its -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Capitals vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-160)
|Capitals (+135)
|6
