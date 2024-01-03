Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
Should you wager on Beck Malenstyn to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in two games versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
