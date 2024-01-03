Anthony Mantha Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
The Washington Capitals, Anthony Mantha among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Mantha in that upcoming Capitals-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Anthony Mantha vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Mantha Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Mantha has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 13:09 on the ice per game.
- In nine of 31 games this season Mantha has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Mantha has a point in 13 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.
- In six of 31 games this season, Mantha has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Mantha goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Mantha has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mantha Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|31
|Games
|5
|17
|Points
|3
|11
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
