The Washington Capitals, Anthony Mantha among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Mantha in that upcoming Capitals-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anthony Mantha vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Mantha Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Mantha has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 13:09 on the ice per game.

In nine of 31 games this season Mantha has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Mantha has a point in 13 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

In six of 31 games this season, Mantha has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Mantha goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Mantha has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mantha Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 5 17 Points 3 11 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

