On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Aliaksei Protas going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

  • In three of 34 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in two games (two shots).
  • Protas has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

