Alexander Ovechkin Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
The Washington Capitals, with Alexander Ovechkin, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Ovechkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Alexander Ovechkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Ovechkin Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.
- Ovechkin has scored a goal in seven of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Ovechkin has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.
- Ovechkin has an assist in 12 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Ovechkin goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.
- Ovechkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Ovechkin Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|35
|Games
|6
|22
|Points
|5
|8
|Goals
|2
|14
|Assists
|3
