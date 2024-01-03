The VCU Rams versus the Richmond Spiders is one of seven games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that includes a A-10 team in play.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) VCU Rams at Richmond Spiders 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 MASN VCU Rams at Richmond Spiders 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Washington Revolutionaries at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

