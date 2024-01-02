Wise, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Wise, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.