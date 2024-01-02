Rockingham, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Rockingham, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broadway High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rockingham High School at Turner Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bridgewater, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisonburg High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
