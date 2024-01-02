Prince William, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

C.D. Hylton High School at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodbridge Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Patriot High School at Battlefield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Gainesville High School