Prince William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Prince William, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.D. Hylton High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbridge Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Reed High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
