P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (19-12) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 2, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Hornets vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|P.J. Washington
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|700.0
|1406.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|25.0
|45.4
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|98
Buy Sabonis and Washington gear on Fanatics!
P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
P.J. Washington & the Hornets
- Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -344 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 121.1 per outing (25th in league).
- Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It collects 41.3 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.9.
- The Hornets hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.
- Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (15th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis is putting up 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.
- The Kings average 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 116.8 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.4 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.7 per outing.
- The Kings connect on 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (12.4). They are shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.4%.
- Sacramento has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA play) while forcing 12.9 (19th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|P.J. Washington
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-7.4
|-0.5
|Usage Percentage
|20.8%
|22.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|52.5%
|63.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.2%
|19.7%
|Assist Pct
|11.1%
|32.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.