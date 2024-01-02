P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (19-12) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 2, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat P.J. Washington Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 700.0 1406.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 25.0 45.4 Fantasy Rank 12 98

P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

P.J. Washington & the Hornets

Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Hornets are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -344 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 121.1 per outing (25th in league).

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It collects 41.3 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.9.

The Hornets hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (15th in league).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is putting up 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Kings average 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 116.8 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The 43.4 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.7 per outing.

The Kings connect on 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (12.4). They are shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.4%.

Sacramento has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA play) while forcing 12.9 (19th in the league).

P.J. Washington vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat P.J. Washington Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -7.4 -0.5 Usage Percentage 20.8% 22.5% True Shooting Pct 52.5% 63.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.2% 19.7% Assist Pct 11.1% 32.5%

