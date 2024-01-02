For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nic Dowd a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

