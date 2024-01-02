The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 124 - Hornets 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 15.5)

Hornets (+ 15.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-14.1)

Kings (-14.1) Pick OU: Over (232.5)



Over (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Kings' .548 ATS win percentage (17-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents do it more often (54.8% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (51.6%).

The Kings have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-9) this season, better than the .214 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, the Hornets are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (110 points per game). On defense, they are 25th (121.1 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.3 per game). It is 25th in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).

This season the Hornets are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

Charlotte is 18th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.3) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.1).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and rank 19th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.