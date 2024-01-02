The Washington Capitals, with John Carlson, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a bet on Carlson against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

John Carlson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 25:44 per game on the ice, is 0.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 34 games this year.

Carlson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 2 19 Points 1 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

