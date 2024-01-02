On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is John Carlson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 34 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 28:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:54 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:55 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 26:10 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

