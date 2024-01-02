The Sacramento Kings (19-12) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are scheduled to play on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Miles Bridges is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hornets lost to the Nuggets on Monday, 111-93. Their high scorer was Bridges with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 26 9 5 1 0 3 Brandon Miller 15 5 1 0 0 3 Nick Richards 15 8 1 1 1 0

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Bridges gets 19.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets receive 14.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets receive 9 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 7 boards and 0.7 assists.

The Hornets receive 5.6 points per game from Bryce McGowens, plus 1.9 boards and 1 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 18.9 3.5 5.2 1.4 0.2 2.3 Miles Bridges 17.4 6.8 3.2 1 0.6 1.7 Nick Richards 10.1 8.3 1.2 0.4 1.4 0 Brandon Miller 13.9 2.7 2.1 0.7 0.4 2.2 P.J. Washington 9.3 4.3 1.5 1.1 0.3 1

