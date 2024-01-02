Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Tuesday is 2.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Miles Bridges on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (19.7).

He has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Bridges' assists average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -120)

Sabonis has recorded 19.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

De'Aaron Fox Props

De'Aaron Fox is putting up 30.0 points per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He has connected on 3.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).

