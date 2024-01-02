Should you bet on Hendrix Lapierre to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Lapierre has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

