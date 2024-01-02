Tuesday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (9-5) and George Mason Patriots (10-2) going head-to-head at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 65-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Patriots are coming off of a 74-37 victory against La Salle in their last outing on Saturday.

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 65, George Mason 61

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots beat the Marshall Thundering Herd in an 84-77 win on November 9. It was their best victory of the season.

According to the RPI, the Rams have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

George Mason has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 127) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 183) on November 15

83-76 on the road over Towson (No. 187) on December 22

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 207) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 275) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zahirah Walton: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Patriots are averaging 8.0 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.4).

In 2023-24 George Mason is allowing 6.5 fewer points per game at home (54.8) than on the road (61.3).

