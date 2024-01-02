Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a bet on Kuznetsov against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 17:19 per game on the ice, is -9.

In four of 30 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 30 games this year, Kuznetsov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 30 Games 4 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

