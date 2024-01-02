The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Strome has a goal in 10 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Strome has an assist in eight of 34 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Strome hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 4 21 Points 2 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.