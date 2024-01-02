The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jake Guentzel, Dylan Strome and others in this matchup.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Strome has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up eight assists (0.2 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 21 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 17.3%.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 21 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists in 34 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

John Carlson is a crucial player on offense for Washington with one goal and 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 20:44 per game.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3 at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 1 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has 36 points (one per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 1 0 1 4

