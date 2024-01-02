You should watch Jake Guentzel and Dylan Strome in particular on Tuesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Capitals Players to Watch

Strome is a leading scorer for Washington, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 34 games.

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists.

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 414 total saves, while conceding 32 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put up a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Pittsburgh, Guentzel has 40 points in 35 games (16 goals, 24 assists).

Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists).

Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals and added 17 assists in 35 games for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic (6-2-2) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .921% save percentage is fifth-best in the NHL.

Capitals vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 2.29 31st 6th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.79 10th 5th 33 Shots 28.1 28th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 26th 13.39% Power Play % 11.46% 30th 9th 82.88% Penalty Kill % 82.08% 11th

