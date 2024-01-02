The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) are favored at home (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (17-11-6, +145 moneyline odds). The outing on Tuesday begins at 7:30 PM ET from PPG Paints Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Washington has played 13 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Penguins have been victorious in nine of their 19 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (47.4%).

This season the Capitals have eight wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Washington has a record of 5-4 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.10 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.10 2.60 8 19.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-6-1 6.0 2.00 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.00 2.60 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

