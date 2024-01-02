The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4), winners of three games in a row, will host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) -- who've lost four straight -- on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info

Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/13/2023 Capitals Penguins 4-0 PIT

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 95 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Capitals' 78 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 34 7 14 21 20 12 0% Dylan Strome 34 13 8 21 12 17 51.7% John Carlson 34 1 18 19 44 23 - Tom Wilson 34 10 8 18 25 24 30.4% Aliaksei Protas 33 3 15 18 15 19 34.5%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Penguins' 105 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players