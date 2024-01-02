Bristol, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bristol, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Bristol, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Battle High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Gate City, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
