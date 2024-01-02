Anthony Mantha will be among those in action Tuesday when his Washington Capitals meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Does a wager on Mantha intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Mantha vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Mantha Season Stats Insights

Mantha's plus-minus this season, in 13:06 per game on the ice, is +7.

In Mantha's 30 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Mantha has a point in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Mantha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 30 games played.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Mantha goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Mantha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mantha Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 30 Games 4 16 Points 0 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

