Texas vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sugar Bowl
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4)
|64.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|64.5
|-176
|+146
Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Texas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Washington has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
