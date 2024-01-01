Tennessee vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Citrus Bowl
In this season's Citrus Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-8.5) over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-8.5)
|36.5
|-350
|+260
Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
- Iowa has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
