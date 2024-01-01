In this season's Citrus Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-8.5) over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-8.5) 36.5 -350 +260

Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
  • Iowa has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

