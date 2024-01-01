In this year's ReliaQuest Bowl, the LSU Tigers are significant favorites (-8.5) over the Wisconsin Badgers. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN2. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

LSU is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 6-1.

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

