Liberty vs. Oregon: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames are overwhelming underdogs (+17.5) versus the Oregon Ducks. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Liberty vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-850
|+570
Liberty vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 17.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
