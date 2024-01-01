In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames are overwhelming underdogs (+17.5) versus the Oregon Ducks. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Liberty vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Liberty vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 17.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

