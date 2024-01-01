The Oregon Ducks square off against the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game's point total is set at 65.5.

Liberty vs. Oregon game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Liberty vs. Oregon statistical matchup

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (2nd) 320.3 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (73rd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (83rd) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Oregon leaders

Kaidon Salter has passed for 2,750 yards (211.5 per game), completing 60.9% of his passes, with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Salter has scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 1,064 yards.

Quinton Cooley has rushed for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

CJ Daniels has 47 catches for 988 yards (76 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

Liberty leaders

In 13 games for the Ducks, Bo Nix has led the offense with 4,145 yards (318.8 yards per game) while putting up 40 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 77.2% completion percentage.

Nix has made an impact with his legs, running for 228 yards and six TDs in 13 games.

On 114 targets, Troy Franklin has 81 receptions (6.2 per game) for 1,383 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games.

Mar'Keise Irving has piled up 1,063 rushing yards (81.8 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry in 13 games for the Ducks.

In the passing game, Irving has grabbed 53 balls on 61 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

