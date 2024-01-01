Hornets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Charlotte Hornets (7-23), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the Denver Nuggets (23-11).
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-14.5)
|226.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-14.5)
|227.5
|-1350
|+810
Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.3 per contest (third in the league).
- The Hornets have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 121.4 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -326 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 225.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 231.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.
Hornets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Nuggets
|+400
|+180
|-
